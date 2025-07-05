EXCLUSIVE: In-State '28 EDGE Bell Details His MSU Offer
The Michigan State Spartans have been targeting recruits from many different classes, as they look to improve their situation for years to come. One of the classes that they have been targeting heavily is the class of 2028.
The Spartans have been targeting many prospects despite not being able to hold conversations with these prospects until June 2026.
This is why it is so important to know where recruits stand with the Spartans ahead of time. One of the targeted players in the class is Jayden Bell. Bell is a very talented EDGE from the state of Michigan and currently plays high school football at Brother Rice High School.
The prospect recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss many key details in his recruitment. he would discuss things like his offer, when he could see himself visiting the program if he does at all, which schools are early standouts, and so many more details.
"I’m very excited, especially being born and raised in Michigan watching rivalry games against Michigan growing up," said Bell.
Bell went into detail about which coaches he is looking forward to speaking with the most and why.
"Well, currently Coach Legi (Suinaunoa) DL Coach & Coach (Antjuan) Simmons DL coach are the coaches I’ve talked to the most so far, and they have been really cool and welcoming," Bell said.
Will Bell visit the Spartans?
"Yes. My junior year dates I’ll have to figure out later," he said.
The Spartans are a top school for the talented prospect, but who else is?
"So far, Michigan State, Alabama, and Purdue," Bell said. "All of them are great programs, and of course, State feels like home, probably because it’s so close to home, great facilities, great football fans, and a really good coaching staff from what I see on the surface."
There are many things that come to mind when the prospect thinks of the Michigan State Spartans. This includes the family feeling that they have created for themself.
"Home, family, and Big Ten," said Bell.
Where do the Spartans stand in his recruitment at this time?
"Currently they are in my Top 5 schools because of the coaches and the relationships we’ve built so far," he said.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.