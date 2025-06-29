EXCLUSIVE: In-State '28 ATH Talks MSU Offer
The Michigan State Spartans have been recruiting players from a plethora of different recruiting classes.
This includes players from the class of 2028. One of the prospects that they have started to target recently is Jayden Evans, a 2028 athlete from Harper Woods High School in Michigan. Evans has already received offers from many schools, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Colorado Buffaloes and, of course, the Michigan State Spartans.
Evans caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his Michigan State offer and early recruitment.
"This offer is truly a blessing and I’m glad that the coaches offered me this early on so now I have all 4 years to build a relationship with the staff," he said.
There are many great coaches on this Spartans staff. This is something that Evans believes as well.
"I am looking forward to building a relationship with all the coaches because of how they treated me while I was already there so I can't wait to build a stronger relationship."
Visiting the Spartans could be a make-or-break for a recruit. Luckily for them, Evans intends to visit.
"I do plan to visit Michigan State but I don't have specific date yet," he said.
With it being so early in his recruitment, there are no schools that are frontrunners at this time.
"I don’t have any schools that stand to me yet, I still have 3 years left to decide so I’m keeping my options open," Evans said.
Michigan State has started to make a difference in his recruitment, though.
"When I think of Michigan State I instantly think of how good of a program they’ve built and how close it is to home," Evans said. " ... I don’t have an official standing for any college I have an offer from yet but I can say that Michigan State is one of the schools I do have my eye on."
Michigan State offered Evans on June 22.
