REPORT: Evaluating Four-Star MSU Commit Collin Campbell
The Michigan State Spartans have landed many of the top prospects in their class throughout the 2026 recruiting month of June. This is a prime month for official visit season, as many would agree that the Spartans were in a bad recruiting place prior to the sixth month of the year. Out of their many commits, they also landed their top-rated commit in the class in the month of June.
Last Thursday, the Spartans landed four-star Collin Campbell. Campbell ranks as high as the 374th prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. He held offers from many top programs and schools, including the Michigan State Spartans, Arizona Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, Utah Utes, and many more. The prospect currently resides in Gilbert, Arizona, as he attends Williams Field High School.
Back in February, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins shared an in-depth evaluation on the talented prospect who recently committed to the Spartans.
"Among the top offensive line prospects out West. A true tackle prospect, something lacking the last few years in the region, and has a lot of physical tools that you look for in a young lineman.
"Looks all of 6-6, 270 pounds with plenty of length. A plus athlete who can really get off the ball and has the kind of nastiness you have to have to excel in the trenches. A finisher who loves to bury his man into the ground and has the athleticism to get out on sweeps and pulls. No issues getting to the second level as a run blocker and shows the athleticism and lateral mobility to slide and mirror as a pass protector."
Biggins confirmed that the prospect is one of the players moving in the right direction. He explained more.
"Far from a finished product and still raw in some areas, but that's a good thing," he wrote. "As technique and flexibility continue to improve, his game will take another jump. A player we definitely feel is trending in the right direction."
The Spartans will look to add even more talented players to their class, as gaining the commitment of players like Campbell does nothing other than make the school look good and lock down a future starting spot. The commitment was nothing short of huge for the Spartans, who continue to build up what could be a very good class.
