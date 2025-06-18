REPORT: Evaluating Four-Star MSU Commit Kayd Coffman
The Michigan State Spartans have been on an uphill climb when it comes to the world of recruiting, as they have landed many commitments in the 2026 class. They are having a great month of June, landing players like four-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell on the way. While the new commits have been crucial, so are the players who committed a while back.
One of the players who did just that is 2026 quarterback Kayd Coffman. Coffman is a 2026 quarterback who ranks as high as 237th nationally, according to Rivals. The talented quarterback commit has been locked in with Michigan State since his verbal commitment when he announced his decision to commit to the Spartans in February. Since then, he has only visited Michigan State despite holding many offers and a new offer from the Colorado Buffaloes.
Many fans don't know exactly what they are going to get out of Coffman when it comes to the next level, which is why 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote an honest evaluation on the prospect last month.
"Ball comes out of his hand with good pace and velocity," he wrote. "Mechanically sound, has worked on the technical aspects with his coaching staff and private quarterback trainer and has thrown a variety of balls. Has the snap and arm strength to get the ball to any part of the field."
Trieu would then detail his ability to move the ball downhill and his bility to create plays overall.
"Shows the ability to throw on the move and get the ball downfield without setting his feet. Solid athlete who has run in the 4.7 range. Can move around and navigate the pocket and can run when needed, but is not likely to accumulate big rushing numbers."
Coffman is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame who has an average frame, but nothing to blow you away with. That hasn't stopped him from putting himself in the elite category.
"Has solid, but not elite physical traits. Intangibles are at an elite level though. Smart, hard working, takes active leadership roles and understands the game," Trieu wrote. "Good processor who knows takes care of the ball and throws the ball on time and to spots. Only one year as a varsity starter though, so more reps and experience is needed."
The Spartans can continue to build their class around Coffman, which is what many programs would love to do.
