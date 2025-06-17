EXCLUSIVE: 2027 Three-Star CB Talks Michigan State Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans have been looking into many 2027 recruits who have started to break through the surface in the early part of the recruiting cycle. This includes Khalid Rainer.
Rainer is a Trinity Episcopal School cornerback who ranks as the 377th best player in the class, seventh-best in the state of Virginia, as he resides in Richmond, Virginia, and the 38th at the position according to On3.
Rivals gave him a bit more grace with the ranking of the second-best player in the state and the seventh-best at the position, despite not having a national ranking. Regardless of the site, he is currently rated as a three-star on Rivals, On3 and 247Sports.
Along with Michigan State, Rainer holds offers from many schools across the nation, including USC, Michigan and many more. According to Rivals, he holds 26 offers at this time.
The talented recruit caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI recently to talk about his current recruiting standpoint and more.
"It means a lot to be offered by Michigan State," Rainer said. "The legacy and culture are big at the school."
The prospect has already started to build a relationship with some of the staff. He has a great relationship with one of the coaches already.
"I have built a strong connection with Coach Blue Adams and look forward to keeping that connection strong throughout my recruitment," Rainer said.
Visiting has already been in the plans, as he visited once thus far in his recruitment.
"I have visited over the spring but I plan to come back during the fall for a game," Rainer said.
Rainer broke down what he thinks of when the Spartans come to mind.
"When I think of Michigan State, I think of a hard and tough brand a football," he said. "Michigan State is known for its physicality. I also see a potential playoff contender in the next few years."
The Spartans are high on Rainer's list.
"Michigan State stands in my Top 5 as of now," he said.
