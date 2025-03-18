MSU Secondary Coach Blue Adams Making Waves on Recruiting Trail
When Michigan State named Blue Adams the new secondary coach in East Lansing, a lot of people touted it as a "home-run" hire. Adams was one of the key pieces with head coach Jonathan Smith at Oregon State, and Adams decided to follow Smith when he left for Michigan State.
Adams played his college football at Cincinnati in the early 2000s, before eventually being drafted in the 7th round of the 2003 NFL draft. Since his playing career ended, Adams has been coaching for more than 15 years, both in the college and NFL ranks.
The more that secondary prospects talk, the more you can hear the excitement and admiration they have for coach Adams. He's a straight shooter who tells you like it is, shows an attention to detail and commitment to making his players great that intrigues players all over the country.
Michigan State is seeing benefits already from having him in the program.
The Spartans have been accustomed to good secondaries prior to its last few down years. Formerly home of "The No Fly Zone" for many years, the Spartans prided themselves on shutting down the passing game of opponents on a weekly basis. That has been lost over the last few years, but it seems to be a priority of this coaching staff once again.
Michigan State is in on a handful of prospects that could kick this secondary up a notch and boost it into the next level. Below are a few names to keep an eye on as the 2026 class continues to come together.
Devonte Anderson
Devonte Anderson from Winter Garden, Florida is a well-built defensive back with the ability to play man coverage on an island or zone coverage and hold his own. He moves well, plays the physical style required from a Blue Adams-led secondary and has a play speed well beyond a high school player. Anderson seems ready-made for the next level. Adams plans to be on campus on June 6.
Carsen Eloms
Carsen Eloms is an extremely high-ceiling player from Fishers Indiana, and is currently ranked as a top 10 player in the state for the 2026 class per 247Sports. He's another example of good physicality and aggression out of a defensive back with tremendous ball skills. Eloms is set to be back on campus for a visit on June 20.
Bradley Brown
At the safety position, Bradley Brown is an absolute torpedo. With lethal track speed, Brown flies downhill with aggression and plays sideline to sideline with ease. The three-star (per 247Sports) out of Plano, Texas has been recruited hard by MSU, and the Spartans will have another opportunity to impress him on his visit on June 20.
