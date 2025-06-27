EXCLUSIVE: 2028 WR Talks Early MSU Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans have not shied away from offering and targeting wide receivers in the 2028 recruiting class. One of the prospects that they have been targeting is Marshaun Thornton.
Thornton is a Mount Carmel High School star in the state of Illinois who holds offers from many schools, including the Michigan State Spartans, Arizona State Sun Devils, Kansas Jayhawks and many others.
The talented prospect caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"It means a lot," Thornton said. "Michigan State is a big-time program with real history. Getting that offer shows that the hard work is paying off, and it motivates me to keep grinding."
There are many coaches that have started to catch his attention. He is hopeful to build a relationship with a set of coaches on the Spartans staff.
"Definitely the position coaches and anyone who’d be hands-on in my development," Thornton said. "I want to be coached by people who believe in me, push me, and care about me off the field too."
Visiting the Michigan State Spartans isn't far off from happening, as the prospect intends to visit.
"Yeah, I’m planning on it," he said. "I want to see the campus, feel the vibe, and meet everyone in person. Hopefully this summer or during the season, I’d love to see a game live."
Thornton is looking deeper into his recruitment and the tactics that certain schools have.
"A few schools are standing out based on how real and consistent they’ve been," Thornton said. "I’m paying attention to who’s building a real relationship, not just sending messages."
There are many things that come to mind for Thornton when he thinks of the Michigan State Spartans.
"Toughness, tradition, and a no-nonsense football culture," he said. "It feels like a place where you earn everything, and that kind of environment pushes you to be your best."
Where do the Spartans stand in Thornton's recruitment despite it being early in his recruiting process?
"They’re definitely up there for me," he said. "The offer was big, and everything I’ve seen and heard about MSU has been positive. I’m excited to learn more and see where it goes."
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.