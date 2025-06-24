EXCLUSIVE: '28 CB Talks Michigan State Offer, More
The Michigan State Spartans have the chance to have very good classes for years to come as they have shown that they are not scared to make an early impact in the recruiting classes that they can't contact. This includes the 2028 recruiting class where fans can find one of their top cornerback targets in the class. That target being Phoenix Evans.
Evans is a cornerback target for the Michigan State Spartans, who currently plays high school football at Don Bosco Prep High School in New Jersey. He holds offers from many schools, including the Florida Gators, the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Spartans
The prospect caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail where his head is at with the Spartans.
"It meant a lot to me to receive an offer from Michigan State since it was an offer that came during the season and not from camp," Evans said. "Getting another BIG Ten offer was special."
There are many coaches the talented prospect looks forward to establishing a connection with, including secondary coach Blue Adams.
"I have already started to build a relationship with Coach Blue Adams, and I like Coach Joe Rossi," Evans said. "I met him on my spring practice visit there, and he came to Don Bosco to visit me at one of our workouts."
Evans just visited the Michigan State Spartans on his birthday back in April. Will he return for another visit?
"I want to try and make it to a game this season if I can, but if not maybe another spring visit," he said.
There are many schools that have started to intrigue the young cornerback.
"Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan State, UNC, and Duke so far stand out from a visit aspect," Evans said. "I’ve had great experiences on those visits. I also like Illinois, although I haven’t visited yet, but we’ve had great conversations when they came to visit Don Bosco."
Evans detailed what he associates with Michigan State.
"When I think of Michigan State, what comes to mind is wondering what it feels like to beat Michigan and receive that Paul Bunyan Trophy," he said. "If I ended up there, that would be one of my goals."
Where do the Spartans really stand in Evans' recruitment?
"It’s still early to know where I stand with Michigan St. But right now the interest is mutual."
