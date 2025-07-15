EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Michigan State's Tristan Comer
The Michigan State Spartans had an amazing month of June when it came to recruiting.
They landed multiple prospects after starting the cycle off very shaky. They landed 17 players in the month, with a reasonable mix of players on both sides of the ball. They landed multiple players on the offensive line, including a very talented offensive tackle.
That prospect was three-star offensive tackle Tristan Comer. Comer committed to the Spartans over the Northwestern Wildcats, Oregon State Beavers and the West Virginia Mountaineers. He has plenty of talent on the field, which is exactly why Michigan State pushed to get his commitment.
The Spartans also got a great person in Comer. He has a great head on his shoulders and has a lot of unique interests. Some of his interests include things that a group of individuals could relate to.
Comer recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI and discussed his life outside of football as well as his hobbies that many will find interesting.
"I’m a lot nicer off the field than on," he said. "But I’m still very competitive, especially in board and card games."
The Spartan commit has done many great things and has really started to turn to a hobby that he loves to do.
"I love to do volunteer work in my community through NHS and Student Council," he said. "I’m also an avid LEGO builder."
The talented prospect is a great player both on and off the football field, but what type of stuff does he like to study about in his free time?
"Outside of Football and Basketball, I’m very interested in building, architecture, engineering, and dinosaurs," Comer said.
Like most people, Comer loves music.
"I really like Indie Rock and my favorite artist is INOHA," he said.
The Spartan commit has his sights set on a specific field of work that he wants to attack in college but is unsure what type of work in that field he wants to do just yet.
"I’m planning on going to school for engineering, I’m not sure what type yet though," he said.
