How Do Latest Commits Benefit MSU Down the Road?
The Michigan State Spartans are coming up winners at every turn this offseason as they continue to find elite success on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class. A trio of three-star prospects pledged their allegiances to the Spartan program over the past three days and are going to be major impacts.
On Monday, offensive tackle Tristan Comer and wide receiver Zachary Washington both announced their commitments to Michigan State. Tuesday morning brought a Spartan legacy commitment in linebacker Adam Shaw. How are these three soon-to-be Spartans going to help this program?
Starting with Comer, a Freeland, Michigan native, he resides roughly 70 miles from East Lansing. He is the fourth offensive line commitment from the 2026 class and has the size and skill to make an immediate impact. At 6-6, 270 pounds, this guy is Division-I ready and will start at some point.
The Spartans needed to reload on the offensive line after quarterback Aidan Chiles was sacked 30 times last year. Comer will join a young, talented front four that is going to give opposing defenses major fits down the road.
Staying with the offense, the elite pass catcher in Washington was a major get for Michigan State. He chose the Spartans over West Virginia and Wisconsin, possessing all the intangibles to be the next Jayden Reed or Jailen Nailor.
Standing 6-2, 180 pounds, the three-star wide out is a potential starter as a freshman. He is going to add depth and talent to an already growing wide receiver room and is going to have a blast next year catching passes from Chiles.
Defensively, Shaw may be the top prospect that the Spartans have earned yet. Recently decommitting from Rutgers, Shaw visited and would commit to Michigan State, where both his parents played sports, including his father, former All-American offensive tackle, Scott Shaw.
Adam Shaw is a guy that is going to crack skulls at Spartan Stadium. 6-3, 205 pounds with a wide frame and broad shoulders, the two biggest keys to a bully linebacker. Hailing from New Jersey, Adam Shaw could possibly end up being the centerpiece of the Spartans' defense, much like Jacoby Windmon or Cal Haladay.
It would not be surprising if Adam Shaw grows into an NFL-caliber linebacker or even makes a move to strong safety if needed. There is a ton of untapped potential in this young prospect, and his ceiling is limitless right now. Give him a year or two, and the national media could be highlighting his name.
