EXCLUSIVE: '26 S From SEC Country Recaps MSU Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans hosted many talented recruits this past weekend, including Tyson Sanford, a Peachtree Ridge High School standout from Georgia.
Sanford has many schools after him, including the Spartans, who made a great first impression. He caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"From start to finish, it was very well organized, and I could tell how much effort the staff puts into making players and their families feel welcome," Sanford said. "It gave me a real sense of what life would be like as a Spartan. I really enjoyed getting a deeper look at the program, the culture they’re building, and spending a lot of personal time with the players."
The talented recruit would then jump into conversation about who he had the chance to hang around on the coaching staff.
"I spoke a lot with Coach Blue (Adams) (secondary coach) and Coach (Chris) Gordon (assistant defensive backs coach)," Sanford said. "Coach Blue really emphasized how they would use me in the secondary — utilizing my speed, athleticism, and ability to cover. He wants people who can run and be physical at the line, especially with how aggressive they want to be in coverage.
"Coach Gordon really talked about the vision for the program and just how I was liking the OV overall, whether it was how I liked the players, staff, or facilities."
The prospect is eyeing a possible commitment date in the month of June.
"Sometime late June or possibly before, because I want to take a little time after my final visit to process everything, weigh my options, and make the best decision," Sanford said.
This visit did a lot for the recruit.
"I would say it definitely exceeded my expectations," Sanford said. "Going in, I knew MSU had a lot to offer, but once you get on campus and experience it firsthand, from the facilities to the staff to the culture — it really opened my eyes to just how invested everyone is in the program and in developing players the right way. The energy around the program is strong, and it really felt like a place that is on the rise and building something special."
Sanford is looking to finish out his official visits, with the chance of committing to one of the schools before doing so.
"Next for me is just to finish out my other official visits (possibly commit before then)," he said. "I want to make sure I’m choosing the best fit both on the field and off. Now it’s just about taking the time to find the right home where I can develop as a player and as a person."
