EXCLUSIVE: Spartans' Recruitment of 2026 WR Defined By Post-Mel Tucker Loyalty
Three-star 2026 wide receiver William Jones-Terrell's first and only offer was from Michigan State in December of 2022. The offer came from wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins, though it was ultimately from former head coach Mel Tucker's regime.
Mel Tucker was ousted not even a year later, and a new staff, save for Hawkins and assistant head coach Harlon Barnett, has taken the reigns in East Lansing. Jones-Terrell said that despite the regime change, his relationship with Michigan State is still "good." The relationship is so good, in fact, that Jones-Terrell will be attending a Spartans camp on an unofficial visit on June 17.
Jones-Terrell made the announcement on Wednesday via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Jones-Terrell said that despite not having met the new coaching staff, he has still been in contact with Hawkins. He said that Hawkins could be a good fit for him.
"He will make sure I'm fully developed, helping me out, making sure I'm good -- on and off the field," Jones-Terrell told Spartan Nation. "I can say that, like, he's a good guy -- he always makes sure everyone is good on or off the field."
Jones-Terrell will meet with Hawkins and defensive backs coach Blue Adams during his visit -- when he's not at camp. He said he will be doing agility drills, the 40-yard dash, shuttle drills, and one-on-one drills.
"I'm going to prove who I am, because last year my knee was like ... kinda hurting me, but I still wanted to go to camp, just to show them what I could do. So I feel like I'll be up and better this year," Jones-Terrell said. "Coach Hawkins has seen me play, and the first time he seen me play I was kind of nervous, but he told me don't be nervous, just be you, don't act different, just be you -- and play your game."
The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Chippewa Valley High School prospect said he would like to visit Michigan State again in the fall.
Jones-Terrell attended several camps in 2023, and he says that his favorite player is Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman -- a former Spartan and Hawkins player.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
