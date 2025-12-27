Ravens vs. Packers: Three Bold Predictions for Saturday Night’s NFL Action
Week 17 of the NFL season will continue on Saturday with a premium doubleheader of action. First, the Texans and Chargers will face off in what could prove a preview of the coming AFC playoff. That showdown will be followed by the Ravens taking a trip to Lambeau Field to face the Packers with their season on the line.
While the Packers are safely in the playoffs, the Ravens’ postseason hopes are still hanging on by a thread. Baltimore’s only path is to win the AFC North, and the only way they can pull that off is with a win this weekend against Green Bay and a Steelers loss on Sunday. Should both games break their way, it would set up a win-and-in showdown between the Ravens and Steelers next week.
Both the Ravens and Packers are expected to be down their starting quarterback, with Lamar Jackson listed as doubtful and Jordan Love already officially declared out for the game. Can Tyler Huntley help Baltimore keep their playoff hopes alive for one more week? Or will Malik Willis lead the Packers to a win at home and let the Ravens start making plans for Cancún?
Let’s make a few bold predictions ahead of kickoff.
Derrick Henry will be held to under 80 yards rushing for the first time since November
Derrick Henry is one of the most dominant running backs the modern NFL has seen. It’s a testament to his greatness that his 1,253 yards on the season could be considered a “down year” compared to his stellar campaign in 2024.
With Huntley likely under center for the Ravens, the offense will be leaning even more heavily on Henry to control the game at Lambeau. But up against a solid Packers defense, he might not find the success he’s used to having.
Green Bay’s defense has not allowed an opposing rusher to clear 70 yards on the ground since Giants running back Tyrone Tracy did it all the way back in Week 11. Over that stretch, the Packers have contained the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, D’Andre Swift and RJ Harvey. While Henry is a different type of talent, Green Bay’s defense will know he’s coming, and plan accordingly.
Henry is averaging more than 107 yards per game over his last three outings. Look for the Packers defense to keep him well short of that number on Saturday.
Jayden Reed will have his best game of the year with 60 yards receiving and a score
The Packers receiving corps is one of the most puzzling position groups in the entire NFL. While there’s plenty of talent up and down the depth chart, the team has not seen a true No. 1 option emerge since the departure of Davante Adams.
The result this year has been that many different Packers players wind up as the team’s leading receiver from week to week, with the likes of Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft, Matthew Golden, Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed all recording at least one week as the team’s top receiver.
What I’m trying to say is that it is extremely tough to figure out which Packers receiver will get the lion’s share of the targets on any given Sunday, but these are bold predictions for a reason. Last week, all three of Jayden Reed’s targets and catches came after Willis had taken over for Love under center.
Reed has not scored since Week 1, and has yet to clear 55 receiving yards in a game this season, but against a Ravens defense that has allowed a receiver to clear at least 110 yards in four straight games, he should be in for a monster day.
Malik Willis and the Packers will end the Ravens’ season with a two-score win
The Ravens have way more on the line than the Packers do on Sunday, but the vibes in Baltimore have been atrocious for some time now, and have only soured further after blowing a 23–14 lead against the Patriots last week. The Ravens have lost three of their last four, all with massive playoff implications, and they have not shown many signs of turning things around.
The Packers are on a two-game losing streak of their own, but both of those losses came on the road late in the game against teams that will be in the playoffs just a few weeks from now. Look for Green Bay to rally around Willis and the home crowd at Lambeau Field to put away the Ravens for good this year.