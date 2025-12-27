Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Ravens vs. Packers on Saturday Night in NFL Week 17)
The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens will face each other in a Week 17 showdown. The Packers have already clinched a playoff berth after the Lions fell to the Vikings on Christmas, but Green Bay is still in the mix to win the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson but can still set up a winner-take-all AFC North battle in Week 18 if they can beat the Packers and the Browns can upset the Steelers.
Let's dive into my best bets for tonight's marquee matchup.
Ravens vs. Packers Best Bets Today
- Packers -4.5 (-110) vs. Ravens
- Derrick Henry OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+220)
Ravens vs. Packers Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Packers to win and cover:
There's no escaping that the Ravens have had a bad season, and it hasn't just been poor luck. Their defense is just 17th in opponent EPA per play, and they allow 5.4 yards per snap, well below the Packers' defense, which has allowed 4.9 yards per snap. As a whole, the Ravens rank 12th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.3, while the Packers are sixth at +0.7.
I'll lay the points with Green Bay on their home field and hope Love returns to action.
Pick: Packers -4.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Packers Prop Bet
With Jackson likely out for this game, the Ravens would be smart to lean on their run game to try to keep their playoff hopes alive and not ask too much of Tyler Huntley. The good news for them is that the Packers rank 22nd in the NFL in opponent rush success rate this season. It's also worth noting that Henry is always at his best in December. Throughout his career, he has averaged 5.22 yards per carry and 93.7 yards per game in December, which is 10 yards more per game than any other monthly average. He could be in for a big game on Saturday night.
Pick: Derrick Henry OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Ravens vs. Packers Best Touchdown Bet
Jayden Reed has been fantastic since returning to the Packers' lineup. He has hauled in a combined 12 receptions for 121 yards in his past three games. He has yet to find the end zone since returning from injury, but he's been getting enough looks that it's clear he's going to score again sooner rather than later.
Pick: Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+220)
