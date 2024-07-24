EXCLUSIVE: Top Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Commit Recounts Decision to Choose Green and White
Defensive lineman Derrick Simmons was Michigan State's 14th commit of the 2025 class. He capped off what was an incredible month of recruiting in June, a month that was as busy as it was successful. Several official visit weekends proved vital.
Top targets recruited late that were flipped by Coach Jonathan Smith's staff. Simmons was one of those players. The direct contact period beginning on June 15 allowed the staff a successful first impression for several key targets in the 2026 class. Nine commits in one month.
I spoke to Simmons recently about his commitment. Committing to a team and announcing said decision is the most exciting moment in these recruits' young careers. But however euphoric the experience of saying "yes" to a team is, the hardest task for many is having to let the other teams vying for them 'no.' It was no different to Simmons.
"I think the hardest part really was telling the other coaches that I wasn't going to be going to their school. Or at least that I was committing to Michigan State," Simmons said. "Because, I enjoyed all the other coaches, I found them to be great people and it sucked to tell them that. But like also, after committing it's a great feeling, it's excitement, and looking forward to it."
Simmons said is came down between the Spartans, Illinois, Purdue, and Cincinnati. Ironically, the Spartans lost top targets to Illinois and Purdue, with three-star safety Desmond Straughton choosing the Illini and three-star linebacker Grant Beerman choosing Purdue.
Simmons said that it was the official visit that sold him on the Spartans.
"It was the one I truly enjoyed the most, I think," Simmons said. "Not only just like the flashy part, but also the people I was there with, I enjoyed the experience a lot. And also, I enjoyed the defensive scheme, I enjoyed Coach Smith, I think he's very down-to-earth but also intelligent. He was also successful at Oregon State, so I think they could potentially do the same thing at Michigan State. I believe in them. Academically, all of my college credits I've taken in high school will transfer because it's an in-state school."
Simmons will be attending SpartanDawg Con this weekend, a gathering of football alums, commits, and current recruiting targets.
