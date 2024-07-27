EXCLUSIVE: Top Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Commit Talks Visit
Three-star commit Emmett Bork was the first tight end of the 2025 class for the Michigan State Spartans. He was the fourth commit and part of a three-day stretch in May that saw one commit per day. The first was three-star linebacker Di'Mari Malone on Mother's Day, and Bork committed that Monday. running back Jace Clarizio committed on Tuesday after that.
Bork will be in attendance at today's SpartanDawg Con. He told me he has been looking forward to it.
"I'm looking forward to just getting back to East Lansing, getting to know the recruits more, like the kids committed to the 2025 class," Bork said. "And then, just spend some more time with the tight ends there, some of the players that are playing there ... Looking forward to seeing all those guys from my official [visit] again. And I'm looking forward to seeing [quarterback commit] Leo [Hannan] and [fellow tight end commit] Jayden [Savoury], too. Looking forward to getting to know those guys. Me and Jayden both being the only tight ends that are committed there. I wanna talk to him."
Building more connections will be huge for Bork, he said. He said he has continued the strong communication with tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. Since his commitment, Bork said he has been talking on the phone with Wozniak one or two times a week. Little check-ins like that go a long way.
Bork might be one of the most intriguing prospects in this class for the Spartans. He fits the prototype that Wozniak and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren like for this offense. He is measurables and traits galore -- 6-foot-6 with 240 pounds already on his frame. Doesn't seem to affect his movement, either, as he has been more of a wide receiver at Oconomowoc High School until this season.
247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu seemed high on Bork:
"Big framed prospect who comes from a background of playing wide receiver, and thus has comfort catching the ball and running routes. With big guys, the suddenness and quickness to create separation is key and we can see he has that from his 7-on-7 footage as well as game footage. Does a good job with concentration in traffic and wins in contested situations. Shows willingness as a blocker, much coming from a split position and will have to translate that to an in-line position. Grew quite a bit weight wise in the off-season of his junior year so if he shows the same (or better) speed and quickness with the additional weight, a senior season rise is possible."
SpartanDawg Con will host former players, along with recruits, targets, and even former coach Mark Dantonio.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
