EXCLUSIVE: Top Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target Gives Valuable Insight on 7-on-7 Competitions
7-on-7 competitions are great events for local high school programs to compete during the summer without the physical wear and tear on the body. It allows skill players to sharpen their skills, tight ends and wide receivers with routes and quarterbacks with reads and ball placement. Defensively, defensive backs and linebackers get to work on their coverage and ball skills.
But just because there is no offensive or defensive line battling in the trenches and there is no contact, doesn't mean it's easier. With The D Zone's 23-school 7-on-7 shootout on Tuesday, I spoke to Michigan State 2026 target Lincoln Keyes of Saline High School.
No, Keyes and Saline will not be competing, but they've competed in several 7-on-7s this summer and Keyes' dominance at college camps might be one of the recruiting stories to come out of the summer months. Keyes gave me valuable insight into the difficulty and benefits of 7-on-7 competitions.
"It really helps reading defenses, and honestly, it's harder to adapt because in 7-on-7s these linebackers they are not normally gonna in a real game spring and back pedal five to seven yards back, that doesn't make sense," Keyes said. "But they know it's gonna be a pass, so they can just back up right away. It creates a challenge, definitely, so I really take the time to focus on my routes and just get open. Because it is harder than in a real game."
Keyes dominated the college camp circuit at Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. Camps bring in elite talent from across the country, and there is a focus on one-on-ones. Keyes said that camps have their benefits, like 7-on-7s.
"I mean I honestly just can't choose because I get great stuff out of both of them," Keyes said. "Like from a 7-on-7 perspective, with my high school, it really helps me and take my time with my coach and learn how he wants me running this route, when to cut this, when to read this for him. Because it fits into our offense. But when I'm at these college camps and there's coaches there that have some of the best knowledge in the game, that helps me a lot too and I learn a lot there. I'm definitely learning two different things, but they're both super valuable to me."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
