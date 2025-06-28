EXCLUSIVE: Why Tyson Sanford Chose Duke Over Michigan State
Michigan State barely missed out on one of their top targets on the defensive side of the football.
That player was Tyson Sanford who committed to the Duke Blue Devils after his Michigan State official visit. Sanford is a talented cornerback from Peachtree Ridge in the state of Georgia.
Sanford expressed to Michigan State Spartans On SI that the love for the Spartans is still there despite his decision to join the Duke Blue Devils class.
"The things that put Duke over the top for me was truly a lot of things," he said. "They have one of the best secondary in the nation, including Chandler Rivers, who had the highest PFF out of any corner in the nation, and if he had the highest PFF, then clearly he’s getting great coaching along with obviously being a great player.
"Also, he’s around my size but a little bit shorter so it makes me confident that I can make some great plays at Duke. Also, the coaching staff was amazing to me. Not one part of the visit was my position coaches (V'Angelo Bentley and BJ Edmonds) and the head coach (Manny Diaz) not around me. They truly made me feel welcome.
"Also, Duke is a school with great academics which I also care about so it just made the most sense when I can play top football and get a top education," the Spartans target stated about his commitment to Duke."
Michigan State might've not won the battle, but it definitely came in second Sanford confirms.
"Absolutely," he said. "Michigan State showed a lot of love and they recruited me hard and made me feel wanted. They’ve got a great program and a strong future ahead. It definitely wasn’t an easy decision, and MSU was right there toward the end."
Will the talented prospect visit the Spartans any more?
"I’m fully committed to Duke and locked in on representing the Blue Devils," Sanford said. "I’ve built a strong relationship with the coaches and players there, and I want to start preparing myself mentally and physically for what’s ahead. I’m grateful for every school that recruited me."
Sanford confirmed what was so different and unique on his visit to Duke.
"They weren’t trying to sell me on hype, they were real with me," he said. "The way the staff connected with me and made me feel like I belonged from day one. You could tell they had a plan for me, not just as a recruit, but as a future man in their program."
The humbled prospect wants to leave a message for the Michigan State fan base.
"I just want to say thank you. I felt the love from Spartan Nation," Sanford said. "Y’all showed genuine support, and that doesn’t go unnoticed."
Sanford is a great young player who will do great things at Duke.
