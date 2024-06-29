EXCLUSIVE: Why MSU Basketball 'Checks All the Boxes' For Coach of Top Tom Izzo Target
In what will be nine seasons at Heritage Hills High School, basketball coach Nate Hawkins may have not had a more sought-after prospect than forward Trent Sisley. Sisley has lots of Division I attention, and the 2025 prospect's top five teams are Michigan State, Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, and Iowa.
He will be visiting each of those schools this fall, with the Spartans being the last stop on his official visit tour on October 12th.
In the Spartans, Hawkins sees a program that has been committed in Sisley's recruitment and made him their top priority.
"We've seen [the Spartans] regularly, they've been at Heritage Hills numerous times," Hawkins told me. "They were on him at an early age, I mean, probably going into his sophomore year. They really started recruiting him and offered him, and have never wavered. I think that means a great deal to Trent. And the type of program Michigan State is, I mean, they check all the boxes. From every standpoint, the basketball play, the style, the coaching, all the way down the line. So it's going to be a really fun ride here this fall, and I know Trent is going to get his decision done and made before we start his senior season."
Hawkins touted head coach Tom Izzo and assistant coach Doug Wojcik as "great" recruiters.
"Coach Izzo, he came down, we sat in our gym and talked. He's kind of laid out a plan in place for Trent. I just really appreciate the openness and the communication that we've had," Hawkins said. "Doug Wojcik, he's been nothing [less] than phenomenal during this whole recruitment process. I've had some phone calls on Sunday evenings from Doug, just checking in, just to see how my family's doing. All that stuff just means a great deal."
Sisley is the 73rd recruit in the 2025 class, per 247Sports Composite. He is the 19th-ranked power forward and the fourth-ranked player in his home state of Indiana.
Sisley has been described as an athletic three-level scorer, and it will be intriguing to see whether he stays at the stretch four position at the college level.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.