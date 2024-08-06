Good News From Elite Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target
Michigan State basketball is still looking for its first commit of the 2025 class. Head coach Tom Izzo is closing in on a number of strong candidates, which includes elite five-star talents such as guard Trey McKenney and forward Niko Bundalo, both his top priorities.
The latter just released his top eight schools. The Spartans made the list, along with Connecticut, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Xavier and Texas.
Bundalo told 247Sports' Travis Branham that the Spartans have done a "great job" recruiting him.
"I think a lot of the appeal there comes from the relationship that they have built with me," Bundalo said. "I think the coaching staff and the players have taken an olive branch approach to really reaching out and trying to build a relationship with me consistently. Their consistency has been one of the biggest key factors in why they made my top eight."
Connecticut, the reigning back-to-back national champions, will likely be a big factor in Bundalo's recruitment. Head coach Dan Hurley might just be the best in the land right now, and the Huskies' winning ways certainly help their case.
"There's something I really like about how Coach Hurley holds guys to that standard," Bundalo said. "He's a really high-level coach for a reason. I think he holds his guys to a standard that is unimaginable and that's why he has so many guys coming out of his program and going to the League now, even young guys. He just does such a great job of pulling the best out of his players and really helping them get better as men and basketball players."
Bundalo is a skilled scorer and all-around talent that possesses an athletic 6-foot-11 frame. To go with a work ethic and competitive drive that is unrivaled among most kids his age.
Bundalo plans on visiting the Spartans September 6th, between visits to UConn and Ohio State. He plans on visiting North Carolina in October. Bundalo wants to announce his commitment before his high school season at Western Reserve Academy begins on November 1st.
Bundalo's newest teammate, Anthony Thompson, was recently offered by the Spartans.
