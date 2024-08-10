Great News For MSU Basketball's Recruitment of Elite Big Man
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo is looking for his first commit of the 2025 recruiting class.
There are big names he has been following closely and recruiting even harder, like five-stars Trey McKenney and Niko Bundalo. Both have been receptive to the Spartans and the Green and White seems to have good standing with them.
Another prized 2025 target, center Chris Cenac Jr., seems to be interested in the Spartans as well. On Friday, Cenac released a list of his Top 12 teams and the Spartans were included. Joining Michigan State on the list was Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Connecticut, Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee, and Texas.
Cenac is a big riser in the 2025 class. 247Sports has him listed as the No. 1 center in the class and the 14th-ranked prospect overall. Brandon Jenkins referred to Cenac as a "hybrid five."
In the modern climate of the sport, he has a foundation of tools that are wired for success at the highest of levels," Jenkins wrote. "His skill set projects for him to bring value offensively operating off dribble-hand-offs and playing on the perimeter while producing as a reliable play finisher inside. Cenac is an athletic inside-out prospect who may be even more productive on the defensive side of the floor. He has natural instincts as a rim protector and is alert at patrolling the paint. Additionally, he is mature in his approach to the game which gives him an upside worth banking on."
Cenac told On3's Jamie Shaw that what he is looking for a "school that will develop me the most and help me get to the next level."
"I’ll want to have a great relationship with the coaches, trust there," Cenac said. "And I’ll want to be looking for an NBA-type system, spreading the floor, playing four or five out. I’m open to any school around the country really, location won’t matter."
The sentiment of system playing a role is not unlike what has been shared with me by other recruits. A school that fits the recruit's play-style and readies them for the NBA is typically a huge selling point.
On3 projects Cenac to choose LSU.
"My relationship is good with the staff. The whole staff reaches out pretty much all the time," Cenac said of LSU. "They’re still building their program. I want to see this year what they do this year, with the team they have. They have great facilities down there. How up to date their facilities are stood out to me."
Cenac played with the U17 national team this summer at the World Cup in Istanbul. He was a key contributor to a gold medal run.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.