How MSU Football's Jonathan Smith is Recruiting the Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith laid out a lot of Day 1 goals when he took over the program last November. One of the big goals he established was on the recruiting trail. One thing was clear: the Midwest would be a priority.
Gone would be the days of trying to recruit like an SEC school, something Mel Tucker failed to do during his tenure. Michigan would be the target again, along with Ohio and Wisconsin.
So far, Smith has landed 10 Midwest recruits from the 2024 class. Seven are from Michigan, two from Ohio, and one from Wisconsin.
So far, Smith and his staff have put the Spartans back on the map when it comes to Midwest recruiting.
"Trying to get out in schools as much as possible, trying to invite them to campus," Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days on Wednesday. "Watch us practice, or talk some ball, those kind of things. Did some camps in the state," Smith said. "When there's such limitations on the head coach getting out, our staff has made an emphasis on getting in a lot of Midwest high schools."
As far as a pitch, Smith and his staff are up front to their targets about their past successes, along with their vision for the Spartans.
"They're always looking into your background and your approach," Smith said. "And not just myself, this staff and what they have been able to develop as individuals, as players developing and going to play at the highest level in the National Football League. From a program side, the approach and the day-to-day development on and off the field. What we deeply believe in and how we're going to do it at Michigan State, speak deeply into Michigan State's tradition, passionate fanbase, the resources, the location, the conference. There is a lot to sell at Michigan State."
The Midwest is often overlooked by big-time programs in favor of the talent found down South, like in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas. The next big mine for talent is California, which is never lacking in Power 4 impact starters and contributors. But thanks to more camps, training programs like Michigan's Sound Mind Sound Body, and 7-on-7 competitions, the Midwest blessed college football with plenty of gems.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
