Jonathan Smith, MSU Football's Sales Pitch to Recruits
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has been able to put together a deep 2025 class of 15 recruits so far. Smith and his staff have made the transition look seamless on the recruiting trail, and especially when the trail led home for official visits.
Smith and his staff have also exhibited resilience on the trail, securing three-star cornerback Aydan West within one month of offering him late in his recruitment, along with snagging commitments from late offers in Justin Bell and Derrick Simmons.
For the first year Spartans head coach, it is not about selling what he accomplished at Oregon State, nor his vision for Michigan State. It is a combination of both.
"They're always looking into your background and your approach. And not just myself, this staff and what they have been able to develop as individuals, as players developing and going to play at the highest level in the National Football League," Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days on Wednesday. "From a program side, the approach and the day-to-day development on and off the field. What we deeply believe in and how we're going to do it at Michigan State, speak deeply into Michigan State's tradition, passionate fanbase, the resources, the location, the conference. There is a lot to sell at Michigan State."
With the Beavers, Smith stepped into a struggling developmental program and helped turn it around, finishing 18-7 over his last two seasons. The Beavers were 7-29 in the three seasons prior to Smith's arrival.
Now, Smith will be tasked with revitalizing a Spartan program that finished over .500 just twice in the last five seasons. The transfer portal will play a large role in the talent that Smith is able to secure over the next seasons, but grassroots recruiting will be the key to success. Development will be crucial, too.
"The more time we get, the more they're gonna wanna stay with us," Smith said. "And I think you're developing at every spot. We're not unique to that, because you want to be improving from your freshman year to sophomore, even leading into your last year as a fifth-year senior."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
