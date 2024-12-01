In-State Targets to Know For MSU Football's 2026 Class
The Michigan State Spartans are looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting cycle.
The 2025 recruiting class is pretty much in place, though they could end up losing three-star cornerback Aydan West when it's all said and done. That being said, it was a very telling class.
Head coach Jonathan Smith made it his No. 1 mission to recruit the state of Michigan and the Midwest. Those two pipelines were severed under the Mel Tucker regime in favor of an attempt to target SEC talent. That experiment lost -- you can't compete with the SEC as a Midwest school unless you have an NIL war chest. The Green and White does not as of now.
The Spartans made bigger strides than expected in 2025. They competed for top recruits and landed the right ones. Based on who they have offered, had in attendance, and reached out to, it is obvious that the Spartans will be more aggressive and selective in 2026.
The state of Michigan has held a lot of talent in recent recruiting classes. The 2025 one might take the cake so far, with No. 1 overall Belleville prospect Bryce Underwood and two-way dynamo Elijah Dotson at the top and another two-way blue-chipper in Detroit Cass Tech's Alex Graham.
The 2026 class might not be as top-heavy, but there is a plethora of talent to behold. Who are the big in-state names to know?
Ben Nichols, IOL, Davison
Nichols is a four-star talent and the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the country, per 247Sports Composite. He holds offers from just about everyone and Michigan State is high on his list. He is an elite talent who is particularly dominant in the run game.
Gregory Patrick, OT, Portage Northern
A legacy, Patrick is one of the best offensive tackles in the country. 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 13-ranked offensive tackle in the country. His father played at Michigan State in the 1990s. The Spartans have made a great impression on him so far. He is a top priority, like Nichols.
Kory Amachree, RB, Haslett
Amachree is another legacy, as his father played in the 1990s under George Perles. Amachree is also a hometown kid, right down the road in Haslett. The 6-foot, 195-pound back is a do-it-all type that runs with twitchiness and good acceleration.
Khalief Canty, IOL, Cass Tech
Canty is a top-tier talent with the size at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, to make an impact anywhere on the offensive line despite his listing as an interior blocker.
He is being recruited heavily by top programs across the country, and a high-profile Division I state championship win will only boost that profile more.
Eli Bickel, OT, North Branch
Bickel's crystal ball favors the Spartans and he has given great reviews. He has close familial connections with the school as well. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle has the right tools for a competent offensive line coach like Jim Michalczik to turn into an All-Big Ten protector.
