Is MSU in Danger of Losing 2027 Commit to Former Coach?
In early December, Michigan State landed an early commitment. No, it wasn't from the 2026 class. It was from 2027 California defensive back Khalil Terry.
It marked good news on the recruiting trail -- the Jonathan Smith regime's strategy of recruit young and scout younger was paying off. Also, as far as maintaining the west coast pipeline was concerned, it was welcome news. And then the man who recruited him, former Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, left for UCLA.
The issue? Terry's commitment might have hinged on Martin's recruitment. Terry told Michigan State insiders that it was easy to connect with Martin because the California native had connections to the same things Terry had. It made it easy to buy into what Martin was selling.
The Spartans were already burned by this scenario playing out when they lost high three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano III, who left for UCLA following Martin's departure. Martin is that magnetic a person, that prolific at the art of recruiting.
It looks like Martin wants his recruit to follow him to UCLA; the Bruins just offered Terry. The problem for Michigan State? Terry seemed responsive to it. Instead of the typical Twitter/X I got an offer post of "All Glory to God," "Blessed For This Offer," the Spartans commit gave extra.
"This one came as a pleasant surprise! Humbled and honored to be offered by UCLA! YEE-YEE 2 the DB Pedigree!!! 4's UP!!! Coach Meat stand up!!!" Terry wrote.
Uh-oh.
It's already tough for a commitment to survive when it is a class away. But two classes away? Incredibly difficult. Other schools will continue offering, inviting for visits and camp sessions. If a recruit doesn't close his recruitment after a commitment, there will always be cause for a little sweat.
Factor in the coach that recruited him leaving for another school? Good luck.
Terry is a 5-foot-10, 170 pound defensive back from Tustin, California. He is listed as a safety but cornerback might be a more viable fit when he reaches the college ranks. He has offers from USC, Arizona, Washington, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon State, Utah, Louisville and others.
