Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Could Be Close to Landing Top Target
2025 three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano is one of Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's top targets. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has been recruiting Zamorano hard.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back is the No. 41 ranked cornerback in the class, and the No. 41 ranked player in the football-state of California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is a Top 500 prospect.
The hard work in recruiting Zamorano might have paid off for the Spartans -- there are now two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions favoring the Green and White. Mountain Region recruiting analyst Blair Angulo, who is 45 for 45 on 2025 commitment predictions, picked the Spartans. He is 568 for 603 (94.2 percent) predicting all-time.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, who is 64 for 64 this class, also picked the Spartans. He is 944 of 993 (95.07 percent) all-time when it comes to his crystal ball predictions.
Both are great signs for the Spartans and neither are unfounded takes, either. I have previously reported on Michigan State's good standing with Zamorano ever since his official visit the weekend of May 31. The Spartans won big points for rolling out the "red carpet" and treating Zamorano like the top priority he is.
"To be honest, what stood out to me most was interacting with the players," Zamorano told me. "Them telling me their side ... taking me under their wing and stuff like that, so, that was really what stood out to me the most, and also -- how much the coaches think I'm a priority at their school."
What also won big was Martin's relationship he had built with Zamorano's family, specifically his father.
"They know a lot of the same people out in the Los Angeles area because they are both from over there," Zamorano had said. "My dad is from Los Angeles and Coach [Martin]'s from Pasadena, so they know most of the same people around that area ... [Coach Martin] is like an uncle to me. My whole family bonded with him."
When it comes to ability, Zamorano has it in spades. Plenty of tools and traits for Martin to work with, and Zamorano could make an impact right away if he chooses the Spartans.
"[Martin] and Coach Smith and [defensive coordinator] Joe Rossi, they all talked to me about how much of a physical corner I am," Zamorano said. "They love how I can tackle, because most corners just can't really tackle, like that. But they love how physical I am and they love I am in man coverage and zone coverage, they feel they believe I can fit their scheme very, very well and potentially come in and play as a freshman ... They believe in me and that's what it's all about."
It will likely come down between Michigan State and Washington.
