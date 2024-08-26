Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Offers Top 25 Target
The focus for Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith is the 2025 class. Smith is targeting the Midwest and the West Coast the most. One is about maintaining a pipeline, the other is about establishing one. In between, Smith is looking at the South, too. Florida, Georgia and Texas, the big football hotbeds.
Smith also knows that his bread and butter will be with the high-ceiling three- and four-stars. Blue-chip talent is a hot commodity, but the Spartans typically make do with less. It has been the recipe for success throughout the entire history of the Green and White.
That being said, as Smith and his talented staff get settled into East Lansing and establish their presence on the trail (and on the field), they will take swings at bigger targets. The Spartans showed this progress with their recent offer of elite four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden. Golden, of the prestigious football factory known as IMG Academy, is 247Sports' No. 22-overall player in the 2026 class.
Golden is the site's third-ranked defensive lineman. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman has 19 offers from just about every top program, and he seems to be favoring Notre Dame and Michigan. 247Sports' Tom Loy projects Golden to commit to the Irish.
"I love everything about Notre Dame," Golden told Loy. "They have a good coaching staff and good education."
Golden described his game to 247Sports along with what he focused on during workouts.
"People always say I'm very explosive, so I kind of already had that speed off the ball ever since I started playing D-end," he said. "I've just always had those first two, good steps off the ball. Pass rush, that is the main focus. Adding to my spin move, counter move. It's a bunch, my swiping, five scissors, cross-chop, all of that."
Golden is favored to commit to North Carolina, per On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine. Golden told 247Sports about his connection with iconic coach Mack Brown. It could play a difference for the Tar Heels.
The Spartans might be late to the party (which seems to be an odd statement for a prospect that is a class out, but as a blue-chip the earlier the better), but with a talented staff and production on the field, the Spartans could make a strong case.
