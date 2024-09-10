Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Pursuing Elite Legacy Prospect
Plaxico Burress is one of the best wide receivers to come through East Lansing. His time with Michigan State was dominant enough to become an eighth overall draft choice in the NFL.
He was a key piece of that memorable 1999 team that went 10-2 and finished No. 7 in the AP Polls during Nick Saban's last year (marked by Saban's abrupt departure before their Citrus Bowl clash with Florida). TJ Duckett and Julian Peterson were the other neon names of that talented team.
Of course, Burress would carve out a successful career in the NFL, tallying four 1,000-yard seasons. His game-winning catch in Super Bowl XLII to beat the previously undefeated (and heavy favorite) New England Patriots is one of the greatest moments in New York Giants history.
After that moment, as confetti rained down, Plaxico was holding his then-12-month-old son, Elijah. His son is all grown up now and one of the best wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class. Burress is the No. 51 wide receiver in the country, per 247Sports, and a fringe four-star prospect (an 89 grade).
Burress, of DePaul Catholic in New Jersey, is committed to Notre Dame as of now. That hasn't stopped Jonathan Smith and Co. from trying to court the young legacy.
"Michigan State, they just now offered me late," Burress told 247Sports' Brian Dohn. "Like two months ago. I might (visit). I don't know. I have to really think about that."
This Spartans staff should not be counted out. Smith and Co. have quickly displayed their prowess on the recruiting trail amid asserting their presence in the Midwest, Michigan, and the West Coast.
Despite a significant change of scenery. Despite having to build a brand-new culture and implement an entire way of playing the game of football.
That being said, it is already tough to flip any recruit and Burress might be tougher because of his relationship with the Irish.
"Coach [Marcus] Freeman is a player's coach. That's what I love about him. He cares about his players," Burress said. "He is such a good person. He wants to know how you are doing personally. It's not just about football. It's about how your family is doing and how your life is, and that's why I love him."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
