Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Set to Make Move For ATH Target
The Michigan State Spartans have gradually turned their attention to the 2026 class, especially the state of Ohio. Their 2025 class has two Ohio recruits in wide receiver Braylon Collier and edge Cal Thrush, and now they are looking to continue to build upon that pipeline.
The state is part of head coach Jonathan Smith's larger goal of rebuilding the Spartans' Midwest pipeline. His goal began at the micro level -- recruit the state of Michigan. Seven of his 15 2025 commits are from the state of Michigan. Now, he can expand.
2026 athlete Emoni Smith plays safety and wide receiver for Westland High School. He is the No. 42 athlete in the class and the No. 26 prospect in the state, per 247Sports. He holds 10 offers, the most notable being Power 4 programs Purdue and Kentucky. Smith does not have an offer from the Spartans.
That could soon change. Recently, Smith announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was going to be visting East Lansing on July 27 for SpartanDawg Con. The event is hosting alumni, commits, and targets.
Smith seems to fit the prototype for what the Spartans want in a defensive back with his 6-foot-1, 175-pound frame. He could be moved to cornerback with that size, which is a similar build, give-or-take, to 2025 cornerback commits George Mullins (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) and Aydan West (6-foot, 184 pounds).
The Spartans like rangy cornerbacks, and Smith could be a target for the position if cornerback Demetrice Martin feels he has the right measurables and skill set for a transition to the position. His aggression and physicality, which stand out on his tape, are a big plus. He seems to be fluid in press coverage, too, and doesn't let his receiver steer him in or out.
SpartanDawg Con could be a great opportunity for Coach Smith's staff to emerge as a candidate for the young talent. The staff has been incredible on the recruiting trail when it comes to hosting visits, it was what secured late targets like West, Derrick Simmons and Justin Bell.
The secondary needs more depth long-term, and the Spartans could make a move for Smith when he visits East Lansing.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
