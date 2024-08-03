Jonathan Smith, MSU Football TE Commit's Insight Into July Visit
Tight end Emmett Bork might be the most underrated commit in the Michigan State Spartans' 2025 recruiting class. His commitment in May gave the Spartans a high-ceilinged player and someone tight ends coach Brian Wozniak could shape into a dangerous weapon in Brian Lindgren's offense.
Bork recently attended SpartanDawg Con, along with other commits, targets, and players and alumni. Bork was able to witness a Spartans practice and he liked what he saw.
"The intensity and the intent of each rep. I thought each station, each drill is taken seriously. Everybody's there to get better," Bork told me. "Even in the team stuff too, everybody's locked in, everybody's getting their reps. So I think that's one thing that stood out to me, the intensity and how like locked in the players were the whole time. That was great to see."
But what about Wozniak? A thinking man's coach? Fire-and-brimstone?
"I'd probably say a little bit of both, honestly," Bork said. "I think he's definitely able to flip the switch. But I like it. I'm excited to be coached."
The Spartan faithful should be excited for Bork.
Bork already has a college-ready frame 6-foot-6, 240 pounds. He's a superb route runner with a wide receiver's background. Not uncommon at the high school football, Bork has been at wide receiver because of the matchup nightmare he creates against high school defensive backs. Of course, that won't be the case at the collegiate level as a tight end.
Regardless, it has honed Bork's ability as a route runner. This season, he will be in the slot and in-line more.
247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu liked Bork as a prospect.
"With big guys, the suddenness and quickness to create separation is key and we can see he has that from his 7-on-7 footage as well as game footage," Trieu wrote. "Does a good job with concentration in traffic and wins in contested situations. Shows willingness as a blocker, much coming from a split position and will have to translate that to an in-line position."
Bork was able to connect with another 2025 tight end commit, Jayden Savoury, for the first time at the event. Bork said they are excited to potentially see the field together.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.