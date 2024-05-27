Michigan State 2026 Target Demari Clemons to Attend Wayne State National College Showcase
Michigan State football has a big week ahead of it, as the Spartans will be one of over 80 programs in attendance for the National College Showcase at Wayne State.
One of Michigan State's recruiting targets, class of 2026 three-star cornerback Demari Clemons, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday that he will participate in the camp on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Spartans offered Clemons last month. According to 247Sports, Clemons' primary recruiter from Michigan State was Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.
Martin, a Michigan State alum, joined Coach Jonathan Smith's staff this offseason after spending the last two seasons as the cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Oregon.
Martin, a former defensive back, was a three-year letterwinner for the Spartans in the 1990s, having been named to the All-Big Ten First Team for the 1994 season.
Clemons, a native of Buffalo, New York, is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in the state of New York by 247Sports' composite rankings and the No. 41 cornerback in the class.
He has also received offers from Michigan, Buffalo, Penn State, Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse, and West Virginia.
Michigan, Buffalo, Penn State, and Boston College will also be in attendance at the National College Showcase.
Per its website, "The National College Showcase is the #1 college evaluation camp in AMERICA! It is the only 2-day camp in the country that features not only a college camp & NFL-style combine testing, but also a parent recruiting seminar & college coach recruiting presentations/meet & greets. This event is structured to provide comprehensive athletic evaluations and information for both athlete and parent regarding the college recruiting process."
More than 30 college head coaches, including Coach Smith, will be present.
The National College Showcase will be a great opportunity for Smith and his program to evaluate prospects and even maybe extend some more offers.
These prospects will be coming in from all around the nation, which will make life a little easier for Smith, who will merely have to make about an hour-and-a-half drive to see the recruits in person.
The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.
