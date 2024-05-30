Michigan State Commit Di'Mari Malone on His Decision to Join MSU
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have prioritized in-state players on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks. That has led to players like Di’Mari Malone staying close to home and having a chance to play in front of family and friends. Malone chose Michigan State over other schools like Kansas, Pittsburgh and Minnesota.
According to On3 Sports’ Industry Rankings, Malon is ranked as the 758th-overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. The site ranked him as the 78th-best linebacker and 13th-best overall recruit from Michigan in his recruiting class. Malone says his decision to join MSU was based on his feelings.
“This is something I have always felt,” Malone said, per On3's Jason Killop.“I also wanted to get out to other schools to see if anything could top it, but nothing could top it. I have a friend that had season tickets, so I have been able to go to games.
“I can’t imagine being a player on game day. I have always liked Michigan State growing up, so it has always been State football for me. I just didn’t want to close the door too early.”
Malone said Michigan State linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi was vital in his recruiting process.
“Coach Rossi is a great coach but an even better person,” Malone said. “Him coming in January and then putting me on his board as soon as he got there, that was a big thing for me. It showed me that I am a priority for them. We have a great relationship, and I just can’t wait to keep building on it.
“He [Rossi] is recruiting me as an outside ‘backer, but he thinks I am pretty versatile,” Malone said. “[Rossi] wants all his ‘backers to learn two positions, so I will learn the middle linebacker position, and I think I can make plays from both of those positions.”
Michigan State’s coaching staff was excited about the talented player’s commitment to Michigan State.
“I actually told [Rossi]in like mid-April,” Malone said. “He was pumped up, he couldn’t wait. I told coach [Jonathan] Smith two weekends ago. He was pumped up about it, too.”
Malone said he doesn’t talk to Coach Smith much but can see Smith’s plans for the future.
“I don’t have as much contact with coach Smith, but when we have talked, I can see he wants to build something new over there, and I want to be a part of it really bad,” Malone said. “With him coming in and wanting to change the whole program around, I support that a lot. He is a very good coach.”
