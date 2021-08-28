August 28, 2021
Michigan State 2022 Athlete Commit Shannon Blair, Tears ACL Out Remainder of Senior Season

Knoxville West (Tenn.) 2022 athlete Shannon Blair tore his ACL last night, will miss remainder of senior season.
Author:
Publish date:

This is the worst kind of news. Knoxville West (Tenn.) athlete Shannon Blair tore his ACL last night in the opening game of senior season. The Michigan State commit will miss the remainder of his senior season.

Blair will now have to rehab a torn ACL for most of the next year before he arrives at Michigan State next fall.

Blair was a fast rising recruit, when he decided to shut down his commitment and commit to Michigan State earlier this summer, on June 25. Blair had other offers from Memphis, Purdue, Virginia, and Duke among his 12 offers.

Blair is a 3-star prospect, ranked 790th in the country, 62nd at his position, and 27th in the state of Tennessee.

Photo Credit: Michigan State Athletics
