Michigan State Football Offers Class of 2025 3-Star ATH From Maryland
Despite its busy month of June hosting prospects from the class of 2025, Michigan State football is still extending scholarship offers to a number of recruits around the country.
On Wednesday, class of 2025 three-star ATH Corey Costner announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from Michigan State. He tagged Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.
Martin joined the Michigan State coaching staff this offseason after spending the last two seasons as Oregon's cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He was a four-year letterwinner at Michigan State and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team for his 1994 campaign.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Costner is ranked the No. 13 class of 2025 recruit in the state of Maryland and the No. 29 ATH in his class.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect plays strong safety and wide receiver for Perry Hall High School. Last season, Costner posted 709 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, as well as 28 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defensed, according to MaxPreps.
Costner and the Gators fell to Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, which went on to win the MPSSAA Class 4A/3A state championship.
Costner has also received offers from Indiana, Duke, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pitt and Tennessee, among others. Costner has an official visit set with Wisconsin this weekend and one with Pitt on June 20.
Michigan State will have to compete with the Mid-Atlantic schools that have already offered Costner, but geography isn't always a primary factor for recruits.
