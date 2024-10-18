Michigan State Football Offers Elite Vertical Threat WR
The Michigan State Spartans have offered 2026 wide receiver Xavier Warren out of Georgetown, Texas.
He is really fast.
247Sports compiled a list of the fastest prospects in the state of Texas back in June, noting how the state's track and field talent also has astounding success on the football field.
"Texas' reputation as a football hotbed is well-established, but outside the state's borders, the symbiotic relationship between football and track may not be as renowned," 247Sports' Gabe Brooks wrote. "But make no mistake, in the state of Texas, high school coaches and players often abide by a simple mantra: 'If you want the ball in the fall, you better run the ring in the spring.' Today we provide 20-plus names from the unfathomably voluminous TXHSFB track ledger, thanks to data from the University Interscholastic League, MileSplit, and Athletic.net. A couple of keys to remember when reading: listed times for each athlete are wind-legal times (though you will see wind-aided times mentioned in some of the blurbs), and the data focuses on individual events and not relays."
On the list was Warren. Warren's numbers were borderline absurd: 10.32 in the 100 meter and a 21.26 in the 200 meter.
"Insane speed numbers for such a young prospect," Brooks wrote. "According to MileSplit, he ran at least four 10.50 or faster 100-meter times this spring, twice getting into the 10.3 range. Warren uses that blazing top-end gear to provide a consistent big-play threat for Georgetown, which got 20 receptions for 447 yards and four touchdowns on 22.4 yards per grab out of Warren in his breakout sophomore campaign."
Warren is a high-grade three-star, with an 89 from 247Sports. That grade will likely see a bump to four-stars before it's all said and done. Warren is a speed threat on the field, able to stretch any defense vertically.
In the modern passing game, we've seen a shift to those Tyreek Hill-type speed threats. It forces defenses to worry about getting burned and they will shift their safeties to two-high to mitigate any disaster.
It completely opens up the offense, allowing for short to medium passes underneath. It also gives more room to the run game.
The Spartans are clearly targeting vertical threats, as another Texas 2026 prospect they recently offered, Brayden Robinson, can also take the top off the defense.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
