EXCLUSIVE: Elite 4-Star WR Sounds Off on MSU Football
The Michigan State Spartans are aiming higher beyond 2026 in regard to recruits.
In 2025, it was about establishing a foothold in states, regions, and the hearts and minds of coaches and prospects on the trail. Jonathan Smith and Co. will be more settled in after their first season is finished, but they are already showing a willingness to put themselves out their for the real blue-chippers.
Among those elite 2026 prospects is one that recently received an offer -- Red Oak four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson. A Texas prospect, Robinson is the No. 31 player at his position in the class, per 247Sports, and the No. 180-ranked overall player.
I spoke with Robinson, a 5-foot-8 pass catcher with track speed (an understatement, by the way) and the ability to play both inside or outside. Don't box him in as a slot. It was this spring when the Spartans visited Red Oak High School. That was when Robinson first met wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.
Hawkins evaluated Robinson's film.
"He kept it real with me," Robinson told me. "Seemed like he had a little bit of interest, didn't throw the offer immediately right then. Over time, I guess, the interest just grew."
Hawkins' development of big-time NFL wide receivers -- Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Keon Coleman is one of the biggest attractants to wide receiver prospects.
Why not play for a coach who can develop raw, even unheralded talent into not just an NFL-caliber pass catcher, but one that can be within the upper echelon of the league's receivers? Not a bad pitch.
"Seeing development obviously means a lot," Robinson said. "Seeing what he is doing when it comes to getting guys to the NFL -- that's something that I'm definitely always looking at."
The Spartans' chances at landing Robinson, if they have any, will be Hawkins. Robinson said that "the biggest thing" for him at this point is development. And trust.
"Obviously, a scheme I can play fluidly, get moved around to different positions," Robinson said. "Not just limited to one spot. Somewhere my family feels safe with me being. A family environment, of course."
Robinson is an elite prospect. His wants and needs align with what the Spartans can offer. Robinson still has to hit his official visit cycle and build a relationship with the Spartans. But one thing is for certain -- Robinson is a Day 1 impact-type player. He should be a top priority for the Spartans.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
