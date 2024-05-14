Michigan State Football Offers Scholarship to 4-Star Defensive Lineman
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith continue to gain momentum on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal as they look to add new talent to their roster. As the offseason progresses, Coach Smith and his coaching staff offer scholarships to players nearly every week as they try to make up for lost time on the recruiting trail.
The Spartans are finding talent from all over the country and offering them the chance to make a name for themselves in East Lansing. Coach Smith remains committed to their plan of providing scholarship offers to primarily unranked three-star athletes. He wisely has found a few four-star athletes also to offer scholarships.
Coach Smith and the Spartans recently offered a scholarship to a four-star edge rusher from a state well-known for the football talent it produces. Michigan State offered defensive lineman Julius Holly. Holly, a native of Alpharetta, Georgia, has received many offers from notable football programs nationwide.
Holly announced the Spartans' offer last week on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I’m thankful to receive an offer from Michigan State University," Holly said.
According to 247Sports, the defensive end recruit ranks as the 26th-best edge rusher and the 350th-best overall prospect in the site’s 2025 recruiting class. The site has him listed as the 40th-best player from Georgia, making him one of the best players on Coach Smith and the Spartans’ recruiting trail.
Holly has offers from 30 schools nationwide, including Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Tennessee, Pitt, Missouri, Indiana, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas A&M, Penn State and Stanford.
Coach Smith is starting Michigan State’s rebuild from the bottom. However, being successful on the recruiting trail would be the easiest way to help shorten the time it will take to get the Spartans’ football program back to where it once was.
It would instantly improve their defense and team if Michigan State could secure a player like Holly. Michigan State undoubtedly has challenging competition for Holly’s services, but anything is possible in today’s college football world.
