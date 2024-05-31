Michigan State LB Charles 'DJ' White Looks Forward to Playing Alongside LB Di'Mari Malone
Michigan State linebacker commit Charles "DJ" White was one of Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans’ most significant signings so far.
White said he’s relieved to have finally committed to the school of his choice.
“It has kind of been a breath [of fresh air],” White said, per On3's Jason Killop. “My phone has kind of slowed down with the messages and calls and stuff, so that is a relief. Also, I have been very excited. I have talked to Coach [Joe] Rossi a lot, Coach Smith a couple times, and Coach [Chris] Gordon. It has been going smooth.”
Along with Michigan State, White had offers from Kansas, Purdue, Penn State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and more. According to On3 Sports’ Industry Rankings, White is ranked as a three-star athlete and the 614th-best overall recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. White is ranked as the 64th-best linebacker and the ninth-best recruit in Michigan. He believes his style of play fits Michigan State’s plans for the future.
“Coach Rossi knows I am a physical player,” White said. “He knows I love the game, and I am excited to play, especially play at Michigan State. [Rossi] is as ready as I am.”
White was Michigan State’s second commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. He wasted no time getting ahold of other Michigan State commits from the 2025 class.
“I texted Leo. I know our official is on the same day,” White said. “DiMari called me right after [he committed]. He was just like, ‘You ready?’. Seeing those commitments happen is a good thing to watch.”
White plans on recruiting other players to East Lansing. Especially talented players from Michigan.
“I will tell the guys what I have been told, ‘great athletes stay in Michigan,’” White said.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.