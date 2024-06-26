Michigan State Listed as Finalist for 2026 Offensive Lineman
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have again found a talented lineman they’d like to add to their roster after a busy June, which allowed Michigan State to get a better look at many potential recruits. After a productive June, Coach Smith and his coaching staff extended multiple offers, many of which went to offensive and defensive linemen, which the coaching staff values on the recruiting trail.
Smith and his coaching staff recently offered a scholarship to talented defensive lineman Maxwell Riley. The Avon Lake (OH) native recently cut his list of potential schools down to seven, listing Michigan State as one of the seven schools. Riley took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday to announce the list -- Michigan State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Missouri, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Riley would undoubtedly be one of the top recruits to sign with Michigan State since Smith took over. Riley is one of the highest-ranked players Smith and his coaching staff have extended a scholarship offer to.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Riley is ranked as the ninth-best offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class and the second-best player from Ohio in the recruiting class. Smith and his coaching staff have prioritized talented players from the Midwest on the recruiting trail. Riley is one of those players.
Smith aims to rebuild Michigan State’s football programs through the offensive and defensive lines, along with players from the Midwest, in hopes that players who check both boxes will be less likely to enter the transfer portal.
Not only would securing Riley’s commitment be a significant signing for Smith and his coaching staff because of Riley’s talent, but it would also be significant because of the schools Michigan State is in competition with for his commitment.
According to 247Sports, Riley, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive lineman, is ranked as a four-star offensive lineman who has the potential to have an immediate impact wherever he decides to sign. While Riley will have an immediate impact no matter where he goes, he would arguably have a quicker and more significant impact at Michigan State than many of the other schools listed in his top seven.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.