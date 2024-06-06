Michigan State Listed as Finalist for 3-Star OL
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have been active on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal over the last few weeks. After a slow start to the recruiting process, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have done an admirable job of catching up on the recruiting trail.
As the summer progresses, Smith and the Spartans have many recruits still on their radar as they look to rebuild their football program. Smith and Michigan State have spent the last few weeks finding the best recruits to bring to East Lansing. Smith has prioritized three-star athletes on the recruiting trail this offseason.
Michigan State has hit the recruiting trail hard and have put their best foot forward. Smith and the Spartans have routinely made it into recruits top schools list this summer. The fact that the Spartans have been able to make it to the list of top schools for many recruits is a sign that Michigan State football isn't that far off from where they want to be.
Class of 2025 offensive lineman Rowan Byrne recently released his list of top schools to play for next season. The New Rochelle, N.Y. native will announce his decision at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to Adam Friedman of Rivals. Byrne also has Clemson, Penn State, Texas A&M, Stanford, and Florida State in his list of top schools to attend.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Byrne is the 42-best offensive tackle and the third-best player from New York in the class of 2025 recruits. Byrne has an official visit set up with Michigan State this weekend, but there is no telling which way he’s leaning. However, according to 247Sports, Byrne is projected to select Clemson as his preferred school of choice next season.
As Smith and his coaching staff continue their efforts to rebuild Michigan State’s football program, they will need to sign as many talented players as possible to help make it happen.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.