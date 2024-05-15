Michigan State Makes Final List of Schools for 3-Star CB
After seeing many players depart upon his arrival, Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State have remained active on the recruiting trail this offseason. Although some things have not gone their way, the Spartans continue to be active in that area. As Coach Smith and his coaching staff begin their efforts to turn around a spiraling program, they remain consistent in trying to bring in fresh talent to East Lansing.
Coach Smith has prioritized three-star athletes nationwide and repeatedly offered them scholarships as the offseason has progressed. Michigan State has been in contact with three-star defensive back LaRue Zamorano.
The Corona, California native recently revealed his top seven schools on X, formerly known as Twitter. Coach Smith's program was included. Oregon, Arizona, Penn State, Kansas, USC and Washington joined Michigan State on the list.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Zamorano is ranked as the 35th-best cornerback and the 430th-best overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. While the cornerback is projected to go to USC, the Spartans can never count themselves out of contention for any prospect.
They have recently secured a recruit whose decision came down to Michigan State and Alabama. If Coach Smith and the Spartans can win a recruit over who is considering Alabama, anything is possible. Zamorano has multiple visits set up with various schools nationwide this offseason.
Coach Smith has decided to pursue as many three-star athletes as possible. Because most top talent is going to a handful of the same programs nationwide, the Spartans can sign many players who may get overlooked by some of the more prominent programs. It also gives the Spartans an advantage over more prominent schools, which may not have room to give playing time to three-star athletes as they have rosters full of four--and five-star athletes.
As Coach Smith and his coaching staff begin turning things around in East Lansing, they will undoubtedly have an uphill battle. They are looking at a process that will take at least a few seasons. However, being effective on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal could help the process move along much quicker.
