Michigan State Makes the List of Top 6 Schools for 2026 WR from Florida
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have had an eventful and unique first half of the year. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have made the best of a challenging situation in East Lansing. After losing numerous players to the transfer portal, the Spartans finished with a respectable transfer portal class for the upcoming season and have started to make progress on future recruiting classes.
Smith and his coaching staff entered June in desperate need of adding to their 2025 recruiting class, but Michigan State’s 2026 recruiting class also needed work. With Smith leading the charge to turn around Michigan State’s football program, it makes sense for him and his coaching staff to start preparing for more recruiting classes than just the 2025 class. This is how Smith and the Spartans can build the foundation of what they hope Michigan State’s football program will evolve into.
Smith and his coaching staff have nearly filled their 2025 recruiting class and only have a few more spots remaining. As Smith begins rebuilding Michigan State’s football program, his first few recruiting classes will be vital in the long-term results of his tenure. Smith recognizes this and has prioritized recruits in future recruiting classes and recruits from the Midwest.
However, the Spartans recently offered a scholarship to a player from Florida who they hope will impact Michigan State’s 2026 recruiting class -- wide receiver Larry Miles.
The Winter Garden, Florida native is unranked by 247Sports but still has another two years left in high school. This means he could be a ranked prospect when he goes to college. Additionally, Smith and his coaching staff have shown that rankings do not matter, as they are confident in their coaching abilities.
Miles recently released the top six schools he will choose from to play college football at, and Michigan State made the list. Miami, Purdue, Syracuse, UCF and USF also made the list.
