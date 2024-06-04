Michigan State Makes Top Three List of 3-Star WR
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have progressed on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks. Coach Smith has signed multiple players, mainly from the transfer portal.
However, as June began, Smith and his coaching staff started ramping up their efforts on the recruiting trail, securing many official visits and extending offers to many talented players from the Midwest, especially those from Michigan.
Although Michigan State’s coaching staff has emphasized recruits from surrounding areas, they have also recruited well in other parts of the country. Smith and the Spartans have repeatedly made it to recruits' list of top schools, even if they weren’t successful in signing them. They recently made it to the top of yet another recruit’s list of schools to play for next season.
Class of 2025 three-star wide receiver Chase Collier recently listed Michigan State among his top choices of schools to play for next season, according to John Garcia Jr. of Rivals. Collier is a talented player, and Smith and his coaching staff could help him develop into a better player than his current ranking reflects. Kansas and Baylor join Michigan State on Collier’s list of top schools.
He is set to visit all three schools this summer.
According to 247Sports’ Collier is ranked as the 177th-best wide receiver in the class of 2025 rankings. The Jacksonville, Florida, native is set to visit East Lansing on June 14. Smith and his coaching staff must put their best foot forward when Collier visits, as he can develop into a serviceable player for Michigan State in the future.
As Michigan State and Smith begin rebuilding the football program, they will need all the talent they can get. This is especially the case with their 2025 recruiting class. The Spartans have a small list of commitments for next year’s class.
Michigan State must secure players such as Collier as it continues to plan for the future. Smith has plenty of time to add to his 2025 recruiting class. However, the Spartans must have a productive month of June to better solidify next year’s recruiting class before the start of the upcoming season.
