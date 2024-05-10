Michigan State Offers 2026 4-Star EDGE Braeden Jones
Michigan State football has really put the pedal to the metal this week when it comes to recruiting prospects in the class of 2026.
On Friday, class of 2026 four-star EDGE Braeden Jones announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he received an offer from Michigan State. Jones said he talked to Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and rush ends coach Chad Wilt.
Considering Wilt is in the mix, it can be assumed the Spartans would use Jones as a rush end on their defense.
Wilt gave a basic explanation as to what the rush end does when he addressed reporters last month.
"This rush end position -- we were talking earlier -- it's a hybrid outside backer/D-end thing," Wilt said. "So, sometimes, he’s going to have D-end jobs -- play over tight end, right? Play in the C-gap, be strong and sturdy and sometimes it might be: ‘Hey, you're gonna be over this tight end man-to-man.""
Jones, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound recruit from Chicago, Illinois, is ranked by 247Sports' composite rankings as the third-best 2026 prospect in the state of Illinois and the No. 14 EDGE in the nation.
Jones has also received offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Texas A&M, among others.
The young EDGE is another big-time for the Spartans and one who is much more realistic of landing with him being a Midwest native.
The Spartans have not landed any commits in the class of 2026 yet and have just two so far in the class of 2025. The pressure is on for Michigan State to start bringing these young recruits in, but it is going to have to battle with some formidable programs.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.