How MSU's Sheridan, Woods Improved Resumes During NFL Draft

Even though it wasn't a super busy NFL Draft for Michigan State, there are some other interesting takeaways.

Despite that, some of the Spartans' new coaches have added another line to their resumes. Both offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods have both generated some notable draft picks from this year's festivities.

The Brag for Nick Sheridan

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Probably the biggest stunner of the draft was when the Los Angeles Rams used the 13th overall pick on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. Whether that pick ends up being smart or not, that still means the Spartans' new offensive coordinator had direct involvement in the development of a first-round draft pick and the draft's QB2, only behind Heisman winner and national champion Fernando Mendoza, who went first overall.

Sheridan was the co-offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach at Alabama this past season. He was also the primary offensive coordinator and QBs coach for the Crimson Tide the year before that, while Simpson was the backup to future 2025 third-round pick Jalen Milroe. That gives Sheridan a draft pick in back-to-back seasons, which is a real accomplishment when you're coaching the quarterback position.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson is selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the number 13 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This, of course, can have a positive impact on recruiting. Sheridan has proven that he has a good eye for spotting good talent at the position. He recruited future Heisman finalist and first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. to Indiana, recruited future 2018 fifth-round pick Mike White to South Florida, and then also coached 2017 fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs at Tennessee.

It's one thing to sell recruits on the idea of going to the NFL. It's another to have definitive proof of what that process actually looks like and to have several different examples to bring up.

The Brag for LeVar Woods

Michigan State's assistant head coach/special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talks with Tarik Ahmetbasic, left, and other on special teams during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods also has a bit of a history of getting special teams guys drafted earlier than usual. Kick and punt returner Kaden Wetjen was drafted in the fourth round at No. 121 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Wetjen also had 20 catches for 151 yards as a wide receiver, but that's probably not the thing that attracted the NFL. It was definitely the fact that he had four touchdowns on special teams this season alone, taking back three punts and one kickoff.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

One of those punt return touchdowns came against Michigan State , too, going for 62 yards to the house. That helped Wetjen obtain All-American status.

That fourth round range has been a nice spot for Woods' elite specialists. He helped develop Tory Taylor, who went in that round during the 2024 draft to the Chicago Bears.

Michigan State special teams coordinator LeVar Woods speaks after a spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Skandalaris Football Center. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI