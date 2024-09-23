Michigan State Offers 4-Star Athlete from Ohio
Michigan State has gotten off to a successful 3-1 start to the season and has remained active on the recruiting trail. Coach Jonathan Smith vowed to increase and improve Michigan State’s recruiting efforts after taking over in East Lansing and he has aggressively stuck to his word.
Smith and his coaching staff have emphasized the importance of recruiting players of all talent levels. They have also continued to focus on future recruiting classes as Smith knows his first few recruiting classes will go a long way in determining the success or failure of his tenure at Michigan State.
Smith recently extended a scholarship offer to a prospect in the 2026 recruiting class who he believes will be a solid addition to the roster. Jakob Weatherspoon of Avon, Ohio, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday that he has been offered by the Spartans. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete is a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports.
As expected for a four-athlete from Ohio, many believe Weatherspoon is leaning towards choosing Ohio State, but he has received offers from numerous schools nationwide. Most of those schools are in and around the Midwest. They include Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse and Wisconsin.
Smith has gotten off to a productive start in his first few games in East Lansing. However, as focused as he is on this season, he must also keep an eye on the recruiting trail for the seasons ahead, as that is how he will successfully rebuild Michigan State’s football program.
Michigan State has done an admirable job on the recruiting trail, securing multiple talented athletes. Still, it will be critical for Smith to continue doing well on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Doing so would help shorten the time to turn around Michigan State Football.
While Michigan State may not land Weatherspoon, as Ohio State is much better positioned to secure him than Michigan State, the fact that Smith still offered him a scholarship proves Smith is not afraid to compete with the best of the best on the recruiting trail. By all accounts, Michigan State seems to be getting back on track.
