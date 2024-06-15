Michigan State Offers Class of 2026 4-Star CB Zyan Gibson From Alabama
Michigan State football has been busy in the recruiting department this weekend.
One of its most recent moves was extending an offer to class of 2026 four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson from Gadsden, Alabama. Gibson announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback also has offers from Michigan, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Gibson is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 recruit in the state of Alabama, the No. 6 cornerback overall and the No. 66 player nationally.
Gibson plays for Gasden City High School. He also plays basketball and runs track.
The rising junior is a speedy defensive back, who, according to his X account, runs a 4.45 40-yard dash.
According to MileSplit, Gibson ran a 100-yard dash time of 10.85 seconds and a 200-yard dash time of 22.19 seconds this past spring.
Gibson tagged Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin in Saturday's post. Martin joined the Spartans this offseason after serving as the cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Oregon over the last two seasons.
Martin played at Michigan State, where he prospered as a defensive back. He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team for the 1994 season. He posted 124 tackles, 10 interceptions and 12 passes defensed in his three years as a defensive back for the Spartans.
With Gibson being in SEC territory, Michigan State will have to work extra hard to try to earn the young defensive back's commitment. But as we've seen this weekend, geography doesn't always matter.
