Breaking Down Michigan State's Roster Outlook for 2026

The landscape of college basketball has changed dramatically in recent years. The introduction of NIL gave players the ability to earn money for the first time in college athletics, and nobody could have predicted exactly where things would go from there.

The College Football Playoff expanded from four to 12 teams, and the NCAA Tournament grew from 68 to 76 teams, adding yet another layer to the most celebrated postseason in American sports.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With the expanded tournament field comes a new wave of bracket predictions, and Michigan State is already positioning itself as one of the programs most deserving of a top seed.

Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr give the Spartans one of the most dynamic and experienced duos in college basketball, and the depth surrounding them makes Michigan State a genuine contender for a one seed when the bracket is finally revealed.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While every region in March Madness presents its share of challenges, the South Region in Joe Lunardi's current projection appears to be the most demanding path to the Final Four. If the bracket were to hold, Michigan State could face a gauntlet that includes one seed Duke, Texas, Houston, and Purdue before reaching the national semifinals.

That projected bracket would pit the Spartans against some of the best programs in the country, and surviving it would require the kind of depth, toughness, and tournament experience that Tom Izzo has consistently developed in East Lansing.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) shoots falling backwards as Connecticut guard Solo Ball (1) defends during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State's Outlook Next Season

Michigan State returns the majority of last year's roster, though two significant departures stand out. Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper both wrapped up stellar senior seasons and have graduated, leaving a frontcourt void that needed to be addressed immediately.

Izzo went into the transfer portal and landed a significant pickup in Anton Bonke , a 7-foot-2 center from Charlotte who gives the Spartans a proven and physically imposing presence in the paint. The Spartans also lost Divine Ugochukwu, who entered the transfer portal and has since landed at LSU.

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) handles the ball against Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Fears' Return Is Pivotal

The most closely watched roster development heading into next season remains the status of Jeremy Fears Jr. Fears entered the NBA Draft but is widely expected to return to East Lansing for another season. If he does, he immediately becomes one of the frontrunners for National Player of the Year honors and gives Michigan State one of the most dynamic point guards in the country.

Coen Carr is also returning for his senior season and projects as one of the top players in the Big Ten, giving the Spartans a proven veteran presence alongside Fears in the starting lineup.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) drives to the basket against North Dakota State Bison guard Andy Stefonowicz (5) during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The sophomore class adds another layer of optimism to the outlook. Jordan Scott and Cam Ward both return after impressive freshman seasons and will be expected to take meaningful steps forward in their development heading into year two. Kur Teng and Jesse McCulloch round out a bench that brings experience and reliability in reserve roles.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State's incoming high school class adds significant depth and long-term upside to an already talented roster. Jasiah Jervis leads the group as the highest-ranked recruit in the class and arrives in East Lansing after earning McDonald's All-American honors, one of the most prestigious distinctions a high school player can receive.

Jervis is joined by center Ethan Taylor, who brings size and shot-blocking ability to a frontcourt that will need contributions from multiple players following the graduation of Kohler and Cooper. Taylor's Link Academy teammate CJ Medlock Jr. also arrives and is expected to step into the backup point guard role vacated by Ugochukwu's departure. Julius Avent rounds out the class, bringing the kind of versatility and physicality that fit naturally within Izzo's system.