Michigan State Offers Class of 2026 4-Star RB Brian Bonner Jr.
Michigan State football has begun its official visit season, but that doesn't mean Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff are done giving out offers.
While many of the offers Michigan State has extended have been throughout the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic, the Spartans are looking as far West as possible.
Class of 2026 four-star running back Brian Bonner Jr. announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday that he has received an offer from Michigan State. Bonner said in his post that he talked to Spartans running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
Bonner is a 6-foot, 185-pound recruit who plays for Valencia High School in California. He has also received offers from Cal, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Oregon, Nebraska, Stanford, UCLA, Washington San Diego State, and USC, among others.
According to 247Sports, Bonner is the No. 16 class of 2026 recruit in the state of California and the eighth-best running back in the nation.
The following was 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' assessment of Bonner back in April:
"Bonner is on the short list when talking about the top running backs in the ’26 West Coast class. We liked him a lot at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and he has the total package of size, speed, wiggle and hands. He’s an all-purpose back who put up solid numbers as a sophomore running it and as a receiver. He has a very projectable frame at about 6-0, 185 pounds with room to add good weight and his speed definitely shows up on the football field. He’s both quick and fast with some wiggle and can play every down and in any situation. He has shined this Spring on the track with personal best 10.65-100m but he’s not a track guy playing football, he’s a true high level Power 4 prospect who can play for any college in the country. Bonner is a high ceiling player with NFL upside."
According to MaxPreps, Bonner ran for nearly 500 yards last season. He also posted 457 receiving yards and 274 kick return yards for a total of 1,230 all-purpose yards.
