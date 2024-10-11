Michigan State Offers Rising Star RB
The Michigan State Spartans are continuing to expand their outreach within the 2027 class. Targets are being offered by the handful seemingly every week now that the fall season is underway.
The running back position is a crucial one for the Spartans after landing a blue-chipper in four-star in-state recruit Jace Clarizio (hometown, actually). They recently offered an elite, Top 10 2026 running back in Shahn Alston just weeks ago.
Now, the Spartans have offered another ball carrier -- David Gabriel Georges, a Quebec, Canada native who plays at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Georges is a 6-foot, 190-pound 2027 running back with 10 offers and the schools that are interested in him are an indication as to how good a prospect he is -- Ohio State, Michigan, Colorado, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee are among the programs vying for his talents.
Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha outlined his prototypical running back as a player that falls forward back in August.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big.' I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants," Bhonapha said. "I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Bhonapha also wants football IQ.
"I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry, that are competitive, and have that urge to continue to take the next step," he had said. "That's really what I'm looking for. But you know, they gotta be fast. I know that. They gotta be able to score touchdowns."
The tape exhibits an angry running style with plenty of shift. Expect the Spartans to pursue Georges more, especially when the direct contact period opens for the running back next June.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.